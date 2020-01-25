BJP, BJD indulge in tug of war over responsibility in Bhubaneswar Airport Mishap

Bhubaneswar: Hours after an under-construction building collapsed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) killing one person and leaving several others injured, a tug of war started between BJD and BJP over the cause of the accident.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra took a dig at BJP while reacting on the airport mishap and said his party don’t believe in politicizing human tragedies and accidents like the latter. However, he dubbed the incident to be an unfortunate one which could have been avoided.

BJP was quick to give a befitting reply to the conch party with its spokesperson Golak Mohapatra sought an answer from Patra on what prompted him to name the saffron party in his statement. Mohapatra also asked Patra that, where was the Special Relief Commissioner at the time of Bomikhal flyover collapse.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that Patra might be trying to shield Dillip Khatei, the owner of the construction firm engaged in work at the airport.

It is worth mentioning that, a portion of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) caved in midnight yesterday in which at least one person was killed and several others injured. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm in the night while the roofing was being carried out. 25 workers had been engaged on work at the time of incident.