BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik Seeks Views Of Party Workers

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik sought the views of party workers at the BJD state council meeting. At today’s meeting, the BJD supremo asked for feedback about the government and the organization. All team members will give their comment added Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik has asked all the party workers to give a written opinion by this evening in a drop box set up at the party office. The issue of changing the name of Mayurbhanj’s North Odisha University to Sri Ramchandra Bhanjdeo University has been proposed and appreciated by the CM.

The chief minister called it a good proposal. The party’s constitutional amendment and political proposals were discussed yesterday. It will be passed at the council meeting today.

The council has more than 350 members which includes district presidents, legislators, MPs. The meeting will be held in two phases.

