BJD Candidate Rudra Maharathy Files Nomination Papers For Pipili By Polls

Pipili: Rudra Pratap Maharathy the son of late Pradeep Maharathy has filed nomination papers for the Pipili by polls on Tuesday in the office of Additional District Magistrate in Puri.

He was accompanied by a sea of supporters.

After filing the nomination papers, Rudra said, “My father had always been there for the people of the constituency. I will follow his footsteps and serve the people of Pipili. I hope they will bless and support me for the by-poll,”

It is to be noted that, the last day for filling nomination paper is March 30 (today). The polling will be held on April 17 and votes will be counted on May 2.

