Rourkela: The Inspector in-charge (IIC) of Birmitrapur police station in Sundergarh district has lodged a domestic violence complaint against her husband.

As per the complaint lodged, IIC Snigdharani Suna had married 13 years ago. After three years of marriage her husband had been torturing her both mentally and physically. She also alleged her husband of trying to kill her

The IIC, harassed by exploitation lodged a complaint at the Raghunathpalli police station on thursday.

Suna’s husband works as a lecturer at Government Autonomous College at Panposh in Rourkela.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway, said police.