Birmitrapur IIC Lodges Harassment Complaint Against Husband In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: The Inspector in-charge (IIC) of Birmitrapur police station in Sundergarh  district has lodged a domestic violence complaint against her husband.

As per the complaint lodged, IIC Snigdharani Suna had married 13 years ago. After three years of marriage her husband had been torturing her both mentally and physically. She also alleged her husband of trying to kill her

Related News

Odia daily publisher Bijay Patnaik dies of Covid-19

Meet Ram Chandra Sahoo, the ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ of…

Sex Racket Busted In Balasore, Three Detained

Eminent Odia Litterateur Bauribandhu Kar No More

The IIC,  harassed by exploitation lodged a complaint at the Raghunathpalli police station on thursday.

Suna’s husband works as a lecturer at Government Autonomous College at Panposh in Rourkela.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway, said police.

 

You might also like
State

Odia daily publisher Bijay Patnaik dies of Covid-19

Nation

Polavaram Project: NGT accepts 8 recommendations of joint committee

State

Meet Ram Chandra Sahoo, the ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ of Odisha who loves trees…

State

BJD MP Sasmit Patra presides over Rajya Sabha proceedings

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7