Keonjhar: A bike rider has lost his life on the spot due to an accident near Basudevpur area in Champua block of keonjhar district in Odisha.

The accident has occurred under Champua police limits. According to reports a speeding 16-wheeler-truck crushed the bike rider killing him on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Hrushinath Mohanty. He was travelling from his home near Jodapokhari to the plan in Bilaiepada when this incident took place.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.