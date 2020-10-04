bike rider killed in keonjhar
Representational Image: Mid-Day

Bike Rider Killed In Accident At Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A bike rider has lost his life on the spot due to an accident near Basudevpur area in Champua block of keonjhar district in Odisha.

The accident has occurred under Champua police limits. According to reports a speeding 16-wheeler-truck crushed the bike rider killing him on the spot.

Related News

One killed, another injured in road mishap in Koraput

Woman Kills Husband In Odisha’s Ganjam, Arrested

4066 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total…

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donates plasma at…

The deceased has been identified as Hrushinath Mohanty. He was travelling from his home near Jodapokhari to the plan in Bilaiepada when this incident took place.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.

You might also like
State

COVID death toll breaches 900-mark in Odisha

State

3326 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 2.3 Lakh

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoles Pradeep Maharathy’s death

State

Odisha MLA Pradeep Maharathy last rites to be held at Swargadwara in Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7