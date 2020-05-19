Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the biggest sing-day spike of 102 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 978. This was informed by State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

The districts which reported the Coronavirus cases are Jajpur (31), Jagatsinghpur (23), Bhadrak (21), Kendrapara ( 8), Cuttack (4), Khurda (4), Puri (4), Angul (2), Balasore (2), Sambalpur (2) and Nayagarh (1).

Out of 102 persons who have been tested positive for the virus, 97 are staying in quarantine centres while the rest five are locals.