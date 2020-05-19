corona positive
Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 102 COVID cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the biggest sing-day spike of 102 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 978. This was informed by State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

The districts which reported the Coronavirus cases are Jajpur (31), Jagatsinghpur (23), Bhadrak (21),  Kendrapara ( 8),  Cuttack (4), Khurda (4), Puri (4), Angul (2), Balasore (2), Sambalpur (2) and Nayagarh (1).

Out of 102 persons who have been tested positive for the virus, 97 are staying in quarantine centres while the rest five are locals.

 

The health department also informed that the State reported 5th COVID19 death today. The deceased has been identified as  75-year-old male from Cuttack. 
Coronavirus in Odisha
