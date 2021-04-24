Bhubaneswar Sizzles At 42.2 Degree Celsius As 12 Places Record Temperature Above 40 Degrees In Odisha

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar temperature
Pic Credit: Twitter/Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The State Capital City recorded the highest temperature of the day as 12 places witnessed temperature above 40 degrees in Odisha today.

The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, informed that Bhubaneswar sizzled at 42.2 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, 11 other places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius today. They are Angul (40.3), Baripada (41.6), Jharsuguda (40.5), Sambalpur (41), Talcher (40.1), Bhawanipatna (40), Balangir (40.3), Titilagarh (41), Sonepur (41.8), Nayagarh (40) and Boudh (42).

The weatherman further said that the maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 2-3 days and no large change thereafter.

Here is the complete list of the places and temperatures recorded by them today:

Bhubaneswar Sizzles At 42.2 Degrees Celsius As 12 Places Record Temperature Above 40 Degrees In Odisha

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar: Rukuna Ratha reaches Ratha Khala at Lingaraj temple

State

Fire fighters deployed in 48 Covid hospitals of Odisha to prevent fire accident

State

Online Application For Around 4000 Govt Posts Begins, Apply Soon

State

Odisha Created Dedicated Corridors For Movement Of 29 Oxygen Tankers To These States

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.