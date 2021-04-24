Bhubaneswar Sizzles At 42.2 Degree Celsius As 12 Places Record Temperature Above 40 Degrees In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State Capital City recorded the highest temperature of the day as 12 places witnessed temperature above 40 degrees in Odisha today.

The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, informed that Bhubaneswar sizzled at 42.2 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, 11 other places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius today. They are Angul (40.3), Baripada (41.6), Jharsuguda (40.5), Sambalpur (41), Talcher (40.1), Bhawanipatna (40), Balangir (40.3), Titilagarh (41), Sonepur (41.8), Nayagarh (40) and Boudh (42).

The weatherman further said that the maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 2-3 days and no large change thereafter.

Here is the complete list of the places and temperatures recorded by them today: