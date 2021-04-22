Bhubaneswar Reports Record 590 COVID Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 590 new positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the past 24 hours. This is the highest single-day surge of COVID cases in the BMC jurisdiction this year.

The total of 581 new positive cases includes 460 local contact cases and 130 quarantine cases.

Likewise, 139 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the deadly virus disease in the past 24 hours, informed the civic body.

Here are the details of the coronavirus cases reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area today.