Bhubaneswar Reports 34 New Covid Positives, 31 Recovery Cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 34 people more have been diagnosed with Covid positives while 31 residents have recovered from the deadly virus in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the city civic body on its Twitter handle.

With the fresh 34 positive cases, the total cases in the BMC jurisdiction climbed to 31179. The recovery number stood at 30580 while 230 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Bhubaneswar.

Currently, there are 348 active cases in the BMC area.