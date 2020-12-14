covid cases bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Reports 34 New Covid Positives, 31 Recovery Cases

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: As many as 34 people more have been diagnosed with Covid positives while 31 residents have recovered from the deadly virus in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the city civic body on its Twitter handle.

With the fresh 34 positive cases, the total cases in the BMC jurisdiction climbed to 31179. The recovery number stood at 30580 while 230 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Bhubaneswar.

Currently, there are 348 active cases in the BMC area.

Bhubaneswar Reports 34 New Covid Positives, 31 Recovery Cases

You might also like
State

2 Minor Boys Drown In River While Clicking Selfie In Odisha’s Koraput

State

Odisha Cabinet Approves Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance 2020

State

Rare Bird Spotted In Odisha’s Puri, People Call It The Legendary Bird; Watch

State

Bike Catches Fire On NH 16 In Odisha, Rider Escapes With Minor Injuries

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.