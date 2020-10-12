Bhubaneswar Records 271 Covid Positives Today, Tally Rises To 25,735

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 271 more residents living under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the BMC, out of the new 271 positives, 68 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 203 cases are local contacts.

Here are the details of the fresh 271 positive cases:

