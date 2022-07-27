Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation organises Public Interface

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of completion of 100 days of the elected corporators in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), “Public Interface” meeting was organised today involving citizens from ward no 23 and 24.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das chaired the meeting in presence of Dy. Mayor Manjulata Kanhar and Zonal Dy. Commissioner of South West Zone Ravinarayan Jethi.

Representatives like Resident Welfare Associations, SHGs, club representatives, slum representatives and senior citizens shared their observations and suggestions before the authority. Mostly sewerage line issues, drinking water and private plot garbage lifting, open and private space garbage dumping causing insanitation, development of road and last but not the least ; construction of community centres in these two wards.

Corporator ward 23 Kiranbala Majhi and Corporator, ward 24 Deepak Kumar Mishra presented their ward wise status and sought cooperation of citizens to be partner of development activities undertaken in their wards.

Mayor appealed the audience to cooperate for waste segregation and five metre radius cleaning by the vendors and dwellers. This will help support to promote sanitation of the city.

Mayor thanked the citizens and team BMC for success of the meeting.