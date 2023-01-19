Bhubaneswar: Man hacks fish seller in broad daylight, arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, an auto driver has allegedly hacked a fish seller in Bhubaneswar in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The auto driver hacked the fishmonger yesterday allegedly due to previous enmity. The incident had taken place near Badagada High School area in Bhubaneswar.

According to information, the auto driver chased the fish seller with a sharp weapon (Katuri) in broad daylight on a busy street.

The fishmonger has been identified as Ajit Raut, he was hit and injured by the weapon on his neck and head. He had been rushed to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition.

The auto driver who had caused the incident had been absconding since yesterday, but the Badagada police has been successful in nabbing him today.

Further details awaited in this matter.