Bhubaneswar Bhimtangi woman murder mystery: Call details shows Priyanka and Jagannath were in contact for last 3 months

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the sensational Bhimatangi murder case, the call details have showed that Priyanka and Jagannath were in constant touch with each other for the last three months.

Both Priyanka and Jagannath were talking to each other between 11 am to 1pm reveals call details. She was even in contact with another number, informs Police.

Both of them were constantly in touch over Whatsapp and Facebook chat. They use to delete the messages after talking with each other.

The Commissionerate police have taken the help of the technical team to find out the exact details of their messages that they use to share between each other.

On the other hand, the accused Jagannath’s health condition is improving and within 3-4 days he will be fully recovered.

Police will soon record his statement and find out the reason why he killed Priyanka and after interrogation, the entire untold mystery will be resolved.

Jagannath allegedly murdered Priyanka by slitting her throat and later tried to end his life by cutting his wrist at her house in Bhimatangi area here on July 5, in the absence of her husband. The accused was rescued by police and admitted to the Capital Hospital here for treatment.