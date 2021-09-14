Bhubaneswar: Anganwadi worker in Vigilance net, assets worth over Rs 4 crore unearthed from house

Bhubaneswar: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt government officials, Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on the houses and properties of the Anganwadi worker of Koradakanta here in Odisha and seized assets worth over Rs 4 crore from her possession.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches have been launched on the properties of Kabita Mathan, the Anganwadi Worker of Koradakanta Anganwadi Centre, Bhubaneswar at 6 places in Khordha, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

At least six teams of Vigilance Cell Division comprising 10 DSsP, 5 Inspectors and other staffs conducted the raids.

As many as four buildings including one four storeyed building, one triple storeyed building and two double storeyed buildings at Bhubaneswar, 14 numbers of plots including 10 plots at Bhubaneswar, three plots at Talakusuma, Jagatsinghpur and one plot at Balianta, Khordha, one four wheeler, three numbers of two wheelers, Insurance deposits over Rs.2.2 lakh, gold ornaments weighing approximately 212 grams worth over Rs.6.36 lakh and other movable and immovable properties, all totalling to over Rs 4 crore have been unearthed during the house search by the time the news was written while further search was underway.