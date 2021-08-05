Bharat Biotech’s chairman visited Bhubaneswar to inspect vaccine production unit

Bhubaneswar: The founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella visited Bhubaneswar on Wednesday and informed that the Covid-19 vaccine production will start in Odisha by June 2022.

The vaccine production unit will be set up on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar where a total of 10 types of vaccines will be produced apart from coronavirus vaccines.

After visiting the Bharat Biotech Plant area in Andharua, Ella discussed the proposed vaccine plant with the Secretary of Science and Technology Manoj Kumar Mishra at the Lok Sabha Bhawan.

According to sources, the production of vaccines from the plant will begin by next year June and will be expanded later.

Earlier in May, the company had announced that it would set up a vaccination production plant in Andharua.