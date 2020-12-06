Beware Traffic Violators! MV Act To Be Enforced Strictly In Odisha From New Year

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a warning for the traffic violators, the State Transport Department (STA) of Odisha government has announced to begin a massive crackdown on violators and strict enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act 2019 from January, 2021.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies and the Commissionerate Police have started an awareness drive in Bhubaneswar ahead of the mega crackdown next month.

While speaking to the reporters, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera today appealed the people to adhere to the rules of the amended MV Act.

It is worthwhile to mention here that checking of vehicles was carried out across the State. However, it slowed down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, the vehicle owners were also given ample time to make all the necessary documents ready.

However, no excuses will be given now as the MV Act will be enforced strictly across the state. The traffic rule violators will have to pay fine for their offenses.

The transport officials along with the police personnel will carry out massive crackdown on drunken driving, red light jumping, over-speeding, using mobile phone while driving, driving against flow of traffic and use of seat belt.

This apart, the driving licence of the bike rider will be suspended for three months if the pillion rider is found helmetless.

As per the directions of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, DL will be suspended for three months for driving above speed limit, red light jumping, drunken driving, using mobile phone while driving, carrying passengers in goods vehicle, not wearing helmet on two wheeler. — STA Odisha (@STAOdisha) December 6, 2020