Beware! Odisha man gets a link on mobile phone, loses Rs 1.7 lakh after clicking it

Keonjhar: Cybercrime continues to rise day by day. The hackers are tricking people with various tricks and are looting lakhs of rupees from their bank accounts. A businessman from Odisha’s Keonjhar also lost Rs 1.7 lakh after falling prey to the cyber-looters.

Rajendra Sahu, a young businessman from Ghasipura in Keonjhar district, received an SMS on his mobile phone with a link to update his PAN number on the State Bank’s YONO App. After opening the link, Rajendra fell into the trap of cyber looters. After a while, he tried to open the YONO App on his mobile phone, but the app did not open at all.

All of a sudden, a cyber-robber called Rajendra and kept him busy by speaking to him over the phone. In the meantime, Rs 1,70,000 disappeared from his account. The robber first looted Rs 10,000, then Rs 20,000 and finally Rs 1,40,000 from Rajendra’s bank account.

Meanwhile, Rajendra said that he has already informed the cyber police, Ghasipura police station and the bank authorities about the incident.