Best opportunity for Odisha Govt job: Advertisement for recruitment of 2841 Group C posts released, check details

In what can be considered as the best opportunity for the candidates who are in search of government jobs, the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released an advertisement for a huge number of vacancies.

The Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment of as many as 2841 district/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard and Excise Constable.

“The details of district-wise, division wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay/remuneration, eligibility and other terms and conditions will be available in the web portal of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in. Interested candidates are advised to apply online by logging in the OSSSC web portal,” the Commission added.

The online registration/submission of the application will start on October 1. This will continue till October 21.

Click here for the Notification OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021