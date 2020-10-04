Best opportunity for 10th pass students to get government; More than 10,000 vacancies are there; Apply soon

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has sought applications for recruitment to several posts. Let me tell you that these recruitments are being made to fill the vacant posts of jail wardens, firemen and constables. This is an excellent opportunity for the candidates who have passed their class tenth examination and want to get jobs in these positions.

The application process has started from September 26, 2020. Online applications have been sought on these posts. Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Post Details:

Total Posts: 10906

Important dates

Starting date for online application: September 26, 2020

Last date for online application: October 26, 2020

Exam Date: December 13, 2020

How to apply: The application mode is online. Candidates will have to visit the official website to download the official notification and then follow the on-screen instructions. Pay the registration fee online to complete the recruitment process. All the class candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150.

Age Limit:

The minimum age of the candidates has been fixed from 18 years to maximum 24 years. For detailed information related to this, click on the link and read the notification.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates are required to have passed 10th from any recognized institute / board.

Selection Process:

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for official notification.

Click here on the direct link to apply online for TNUSRB Recruitment 2020.