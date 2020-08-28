Best chance for 10th pass students to get government job and get salary as per 7th Pay Commission

People who are in search of government jobs have a best opportunity to apply now. People who have qualification of only class 10 also can apply for the job as India Post, Nagpur has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Staff Car Driver.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for India Post Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed application format on or before 30 September 2020.

These vacancies are in the Department of Posts, India Post Office, Nagpur, and Maharashtra.

Interested candidates can check the official information by going to www.indiapost.gov.in to see the notification. Explain that the selected candidates will get salary as per 7th CPC.

To apply, the candidate must have passed 10th standard from a recognized board or institute. Candidates should have a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles. The candidate should also have a little knowledge of the motor car, which is intended to correct the hefty leftovers. Experience of driving light and heavy motor vehicles for at least 3 years is also required.

Selected candidates will get salary ranging from Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 as per Level-7 of 7th CPC in Pay Matrix.

Interested candidates send their application in the prescribed format to this address – Add-Manager, Mail Motor Services, GPO Compound, Civil Lines, Nagpur-440001.

The last date for sending applications is September 30, 2020.