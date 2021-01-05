Barsha Priyadarshini’s Music Video Starring Acid Attack Survivor, Blind Girl Earns Accolades

Bhubaneswar: `Kichi Magunahi Tate’, a music video presented and acted by Ollywood’s leading actress Varsha Priyadarshini has been released. Sung by Namita Meleka, the song features Varsha along with acid attack survivor Pramodini and blind & disabled children.

Koraput tribal girl Namita Melenka, who became a social media sensation few months ago for her melodious voice, has lent her voice to this inspirational number.

The song has been liked by different classes of viewers and has garnered appreciation. Known as Odisha’s Ranu Mondal, Namita was given the opportunity by actress Varsha Priyadarshini. Varsha was highly impressed on hearing Namita’s voice on Social media and had promised to give her opportunity in music video and playback singing for films. To keep her promise, the song was recorded in Namita’s voice and it became very popular.

The music has been composed byl Ollywood music director Premanand. The song was written by Bijay Malla. The unconditional love received by the studio version of the song prompted Odibaba Music studios to make the video whose main stars are the blind and disabled children of Ashraya School in Cuttack. They are Sandhyarani, Asha Bahadur, Purnima Rout, Pramodini Raul, Dipa Sahay and Bhaskar Sahay. Varsha Priyadarshini features alongside the disabled children in the video. It has been choreographed by Debasis Sahoo. The cinematography was done by Chandan and editing was handled by Saroj Roul. The presentation was specially helped by the teachers of Ashraya School located in Cuttack, Sujata Pattanaik and Susmita Madam.