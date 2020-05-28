Bargarh: Another Coronavirus positive case has been reported in Odisha. The fresh case has been detected in Bargarh district.

Bargarh district Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan informed that another COVID-19 positive case has been reported from Barpali block of the district.

The patient is a 40-year-old returnee from Mumbai, informs district collector in a Twitter post.

The is the second positive case reported from the district, Pradhan added.