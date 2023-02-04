Balasore Sub-collector in action mode a day after attack, demolishes illegal brick kiln

Balasore: Sub-collector Kunal Sitaram Chouhan is in action mode a day after he was attacked by some sand mafia. The district administration demolished the illegal brick kiln after imposing Section 144.

According to reports, the district administration demolished the illegal brick kiln after deploying two platoons of police forces following the order of SP Sagarika Nath. Sadar tehsildar also was on the spot.

Meanwhile, Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has ordered the local administration to demolish all such illegal brick kiln in the area.

On the other hand, the Balasore police has arrested more than 10 persons involved in the attack on the Sub-Collector at Dahapada under Sahadevkhunta police limits yesterday.

Likewise, the Sahadevkhunta police had yesterday arrested two persons for attacking the Sub-Collector and his driver in Sahadevkhunta area.

According to sources, Chouhan spotted a sand-laden tractor parked on the road near Dahapada while he was going to Balasore from Fuladi. He got down from his vehicle and started checking the documents of the tractor. In the meantime, a group of around 12 miscreants attacked him and ransacked Chouhan’s vehicle.

Both the sub-collector and his driver were injured in the attack. They were immediately rushed to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.