Bahuda Yatra 2021: Sec 144 clamped in Puri

Puri: The Puri district administration on Saturday decided to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in view of the Bahuda Yatra.

The restriction will be imposed from 8 pm on Monday, informed Collector Samarth Verma.

No one will be allowed to witness the return journey of Holy Trinity from the rooftops. Violators will be strictly dealt with, he added.

The administration appealed to the residents of Puri and devotees to cooperate with the temple authorities for a hassle-free event of the sibling deities.