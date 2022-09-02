Back To Back Low Pressure In September, Heavy Rainfall Expected

There is a possibility of back to back low pressure in September. Another low pressure zone might be created in West-Central and North-Western Bay of Bengal on September 7. As a result of this, the state will see heavy rainfall and monsoon will stay active as well.

Monsoon will be active starting September 5, following which there is a chance of back-to-back low pressure zones being created over Bay of Bengal every week.

Owing to this, the month of September might see heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Three low pressure zones were created over Bay of Bengal in the month of August, due to which the average rainfall in the country was six percent more than average.

Odisha has also seen seven percent more rainfall than average between the months of June and September.

IMD is estimating that the long period rainfall will be more than average for the month of September as well.