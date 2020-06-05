Titlagarh: A woman has given birth to a baby boy, today on a ‘Shramik Special’ Train destined to Balangir in Odisha from Lingampali in Telangana.

After the delivery, the mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh.

The woman who gave birth has been identified as Meena Kumbhar and ages 19 yrs. She belongs to Thodibahal village under Belpara police station in Balangir district of this state.

The ADMO advised to shift them to Sub-Divisional Hospital. The Janani Ambulance service was intimated and they were subsequently shifted to the Govt Hospital.