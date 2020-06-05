Baby Boy Born On Shramik Special Train In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Titlagarh: A woman has given birth to a baby boy, today on a ‘Shramik Special’ Train destined to Balangir in Odisha from Lingampali in Telangana.

After the delivery, the mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh.

The woman who gave birth has been identified as Meena Kumbhar and ages 19 yrs. She belongs to Thodibahal village under Belpara police station in Balangir district of this state.

The ADMO advised to shift them to Sub-Divisional Hospital. The Janani Ambulance service was intimated and they were subsequently shifted to the Govt Hospital.

You might also like
State

Odisha Reports Another COVID19 Death, Toll Reaches 8 In The State

State

World Environment Day 2020, Time For Nature: UN Chief & PM Modi

State

COVID19 Positive Tally In Odisha Reaches 2608, As State Reports 130 New Cases

State

Buses Services In Odisha Shall Not Be Suspended During Shutdown

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.