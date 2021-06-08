Sambalpur: Sometimes human beings surprise us with their acts of kindness and honesty, even as the concepts of compassion and humanity seems to be lost on many.

An example of this is an incident from Sambalpur that involves an honest auto-rickshaw driver who went out his way to return a couple the bag they left it behind in his vehicle.

The auto driver, named Mohd Azim picked up the couple Yuvraj Behera and Chandrakanta Behera from Khetrajpur Railway Station who had arrived from Nagabali Express and dropped them off at Bhangamunda Biharipada of Remed Chhak .

However, the couple forgot their bag which contained Rs 7 lakh worth jewellery inside it.

Azim noticed the bag in the back seat of his auto a while after dropping the couple. He thought of returning the bag to the rightful owner.

Then he contacted the couple and returned back them their bag filled with jewelleries.