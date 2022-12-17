Archana Nag’s associate Shradhanjali Behera deposes before ED for third time

Bhubaneswar: Shradhanjali Behera, an associate of lady blackmailer Archana Nag, appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office in Bhubaneswar in connection with honey trap case.

This is the third time Shradhanjali Behera appeared before the ED office today morning.

Sources say, the investigative agency is likely to grill her face to face with Archana and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

On Dec 14, the Orissa High Court denied interim protection to Shradhanjali Behera in connection with lady blackmailer Archana Nag case.

The court asked Shradhanjali to cooperate with Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation. The next hearing will be held on January 17.

On November 23, Shradhanjali appeared before the ED for the second time for questioning.

The ED has registered has a case against Archana, Jagabandhu and their associates Shradhanjali and Khageswar Patra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.