Good news for the job seekers as they will get salary according to the 7th pay commission if selected for this central government job. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of the manager and executive positions.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of AAI. The last date of application for these recruitment for these posts has been kept on January 14, 2021.

The most important thing is that the candidates selected on these posts will get salary ranging from 60 thousand to 1 lakh 80 thousand rupees. All these posts are of good salary and recruitment will be made from Manager (Fire Service) to Manager (Technical) and Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts.

Recruitment for 368 posts

There have been a total of 368 vacancies for the posts of Junior Executive and Manager. The process of application for all these posts will start from 15 December and the last date for application is 14 January 2021. There are 11 posts of Manager (Fire Service) and 2 posts of Manager (Technical) in these vacancies.

In these jobs, there have been vacancies for 264 posts of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). At the same time, vacancies have been filled for 83 posts of Junior Executive (Air Operations). There are 8 posts of Junior Executive (Technical). The maximum age limit for manager vacancies has been sought at 32 years. Divyang, SC, ST and OBC are exempted from the age limit.

For details, read the official notification

