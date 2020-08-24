Apply soon for these central government jobs; you will get salary according to 7th Pay Commission

Apply soon for these central government jobs; you will get salary according to 7th Pay Commission

The India Post is inviting applications from meritorious players to fill many posts. It will recruit candidates for the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Postman / Mail Guard and Multi-Tasking Staff under Sports Quota for 2015–16, 2016– 17, 2017–18, 2018 and 2019 in Haryana Postal Circle.

It has issued advertisement to fill 58 vacancies which includes 25 vacancies for Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, 14 vacancies for Postman / Mail Guard and 19 posts for Multi-tasking Staff.

Candidates who get jobs in all these positions will get salary according to the Seventh Pay Commission.

Advertisement has been done for these posts for 11 divisions in Haryana including Ambala, Gurgaon, Hisar, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Rohtak.

The last date for receipt of applications is September 2, 2020. The last date is September 8, 2020 in Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir State’s Ladakh Division.

Age Limit: The age limit for the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postman / Mail Guard is 18-27 years. Maximum age relaxation of 5 years will be given under different categories.

For the post of multi-tasking staff: The maximum age limit for this is 18 to 25 years. According to the rules of the Government of India, a maximum age limit of 5 years will be given in different categories.

Salary:

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant will get salary from Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per Level 4 of Pay Matrix.

Postmen / mail guards will get salary under Level 3 of Pay Matrix from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Multi-tasking staff will get salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,000 under Pay Matrix Level 1.

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 through e-payment in the name of CPGM Staff Haryana (Biller IP 70004) at any computerized post office in India by August 26, 2020 using the challan form. Fees will not be refunded once paid. Fees paid through any other mode will not be accepted and such application will be rejected.