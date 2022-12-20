Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Barsha appears before family court in Cuttack

Cuttack: Actress Barsha Priyadarshini appeared before the family court here in Cuttack on Tuesday, according to reliable reports.

The actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini have been tangled in a marital discord for more than a year. They have filed for a divorce.

The family court in Cuttack had directed the actors to appear before it in connection with a family dispute. The actress Barsha Priyadarshini appeared before the family court in Cuttack for recording of statement, said reports.

It is noteworthy that the court had directed the couple for an appearance on Monday. The actress had appeared in the court yesterday also. However, the statement recording process remained incomplete yesterday hence she reappeared today.

The lawyer of Anubhav Mohanty has questioned Barsha yesterday but it had not been completed so she appeared in the family court today, yet again.