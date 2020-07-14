Another MLA tests positive for Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another MLA from Odisha’s Balasore district has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said, BJD MLA from Remuna constituency, Sudhansu Sekhar Parida has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the third Legislator in the State to have got the infection.

Earlier, BJP’s Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and BJD’s Salipur MLA Prasant Behera had tested positive for COVID-19. However the latter had recovered from the deadly infection.