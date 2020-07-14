Remuna MLA

Another MLA tests positive for Covid-19 in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another MLA from  Odisha’s Balasore district has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said,  BJD MLA from Remuna constituency, Sudhansu Sekhar Parida  has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the third Legislator in the State to have got the infection.

Earlier, BJP’s Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and BJD’s Salipur MLA  Prasant Behera had tested positive for COVID-19. However the latter had recovered from the deadly infection.

You might also like
State

Odisha To Start Plasma Therapy For Treating Covid19 Patients From Tomorrow

State

Alert for Aadhaar card holders! UIDAI makes big changes in Aadhaar update; check…

State

Cuttack Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases, Check Details

State

Aditya Dash death case: Police recover CCTV footage, interrogate 28

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.