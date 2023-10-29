Odisha CM felicitates Gymnast Pranati Nayak for wining 5 medals at National Games

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated Gymnast Pranati Nayak for her remarkable achievement at the 37th National Games in Goa.

Patnaik felicitated Pranati Nayak with a cash award of Rs 23 lakhs in recognition of her five medals (4 Gold and 1 Silver). He also congratulated the Head Coach Ashok Mishra.

Shining in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, Pranati Nayak began her campaign with a coveted gold in the All round event and followed it with golds in the Vault event, Beams event and Uneven Bars Apparatus. In Floor Exercises, Nayak narrowly missed the gold medal but still found herself on the podium with a silver medal.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his pride in Pranati’s accomplishments and said, “Pranati Nayak’s achievements are a testament to the talent that we nurture in our state. She has made Odisha proud with her outstanding performance at the National Games”.

He also appreciated Coach Ashok Mishra for playing a significant role in the performance of the Odisha Gymnastics team.

Chief Minister assured all support for Pranati for upcoming competitions.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha V K Pandian was also present on this occasion and congratulated them. He said, “The dedication of such coaches and athletes is an inspiration towards transformation of sports in Odisha.”

Pranati Nayak, an athlete of the Odisha AMNS/ India Gymnastics High-Performance Center at Kalinga Stadium, has been under the able guidance of her Head Coach, Mr. Ashok Mishra. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and the guidance of her coach have been instrumental in her success.

Pranati Nayak and Coach Ashok Mishra expressed their deepest gratitude to the Chief Minister Patnaik and thanked Odisha for supporting and promoting Gymnastics from Grassroots to elite.