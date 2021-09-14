Addl district public health officer arrested by Vigilance for taking bribe in Odisha

Sonepur: The Vigilance on Tuesday arrested Dr Nabakishore Behera, Additional District Public Health Officer of Sonepur in connection with an alleged corruption case.

Sources say, Nabakishore had demanded bribe from a complainant for extension of contractual engagement with higher pay.

On the basis of complaint, the vigilance conducted a surprise raid and caught him red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000. The bribe amount recovered from him has been seized.

Later, the Sambalpur vigilance has registered a case under U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment)Act,2018 and an investigation is in progress.

Simultaneous raid have also been conducted on the properties of Dr Behera at three places in Sonepur and Kandhamal.

More details awaited.

