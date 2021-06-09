Bhubaneswar: The Covid critical patient Abhishek Mahapatra has reached Kolkata for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. Earlier in the day he was airlifted to Kolkata in an air ambulance.

Abhishek was taken to the airport in a green corridor from the hospital to Biju Patnaik Airport.

He has been admitted to a Covid hospital where he is being treated under a group of special medical team.

It is noteworthy that Abhishek had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated. Later, doctors informed that he urgently needs ECMO treatment for his life support which would cost him an estimated cost more than one crore rupees following which his wife, Mausumi Mohanty, had urged public for financial assistance.

Till the last reports came in, he has been reported to be in a stable condition.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi Airlifted To Kolkata