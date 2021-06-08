Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi Airlifted To Kolkata

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi was airlifted from Biju Patnaik International Airport to a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Panigrahi was shifted in an air ambulance equipped with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in the presence of four members from Kolkata Super Speciality Hospital.

Prior to this, he was brought to the airport with a special ambulance from the Cuttack-based Ashwini hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Cuttack DCP, Collector and many IPS officers were present at the hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 29. He was put in ICU and then on ventilator after his health condition deteriorated.

As his oxygen level dipped continuously and he did not show any sign of improvement, the medical experts decided to shift him to Kolkata Super Speciality Hospital.