96-Year-Old Odisha Man Recovers From Covid, Ray Of Hope For Many

By KalingaTV Bureau

Anandapur: A 96-year-old man has recovered from Covid, this has brought a ray of hope for many elderly people who have been affected with this deadly virus.

Umakanta Hota, a nonagrian teacher from Badadanda area in Anandapur had been diagnosed with the deadly virus but his victory over Covid has been a matter of joy for many.

The government had issued a strict advisory against exposure of children and elderly to the virus as they are the most venerable group.

After being affected with the virus, Hota was shifted to the Keonjhar Government Covid Hospital. He was admitted there for 14 days. He was then declared Covid negative and discharged.

 

