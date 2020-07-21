Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated a 95-year-old man of Ganjam district in Odisha for showing undying spirit and recovering from the deadly coronavirus.

The nonagenarian identified as Udayanath Bisoyi has also been praised by the Collector of Ganjam via a tweet on the official twitter handle for his victory over Covid.

The Odisha CM said via a tweet, ” Congratulations to nonagenarian Udayanath Bisoyi from Ganjam district on successfully winning the battle against COVID19. Your win will inspire others to stay strong as Odisha fights this pandemic.”

The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has also tweeted and said,” Udayanath Bisoyi, age 95 years. From Sarabadi, chakunda village, Surada Block successfully fought the covid battle. Discharged from Tata hospital on 18th July. This is the unique example of efforts of our doctors, also we salute this COVID HERO.”