90 mobiles recovered, 2 looters arrested in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In a major success to the Cantonment police in Cuttack city of Odisha 90 mobiles have been recovered and two looters have been arrested.

In a press meet, ACP S. K. Sharifuddin informed that the looters used to target people in melas and loot their mobile phones. They used to live in rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar.

The two looters were caught red-handed while trying to loot mobiles in the Upper Baliyatra Ground at Cuttack in the ongoing Sisir Mela.

The ACP further informed that the looters had also stolen a number of mobile phones from the ongoing Adivasi Mela in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested looters have been identified as Shiva Mahato and Anil Chouwdry. They were residents of Jharkhand and West Bengal respectively informed the police in the presser.