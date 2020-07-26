Bhubaneswar: Another 864 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospital in the state, it said.

According to the Health Department, the fresh recoveries cases include 432 persons from Ganjam , 137 from Rayagada,1 from Bargarh, 28 from Khordha, 26 each from Cuttack and Keonjhar, 23 from Bhadrak, 22 from Mayurbhanj, 19 from Jajpur, 15 from Kandhamal, 14 each from Gajapati and Sambalpur, 12 from Jagatsinghpur, 10 each from Dhenkanal and Sundargarh, 7 from Nayagarh, 6 each from Balasore, Kendrapara and Malkangiri, 5 each from Jharsuguda and Koraput, 4 from Balangir, 3 from Puri, 2 from Boudh and 1 from Sonepur.

This is another highest single day recovery of Covid-19 patients in the state, officials said.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 16792.

Happy to share that today we have achieved another high, with the recovery of 864 #COVID19 patients in a day. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 16792. 432 from Ganjam

137 from Rayagada

31 from Baragarh

28 from Khurdha

26 from Cuttack

26 from Keonjhar — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 26, 2020