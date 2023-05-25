8 prisoners to be released prematurely in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight prisoners will be released from different jails prematurely following the decision of the State Sentence Review Board.

The State Sentence Review Board has reportedly recommended the names of the 11 prisoners who are serving life-terms in different jails for their disciplined conduct in the prisons. However, the state government gave permission to release eight of them.

The eight prisoners who will be released from the jail include two from Balangir jail, one from Rourkela Jail, two from Jamujhari Jail and two from Koraput Circle jail.

Each of the the prisoners, who are all set to walk out of the jail, have served more than 14 years of imprisonment, said sources.