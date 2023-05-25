Telangana Cop among 7 arrested for smuggling ganja in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Kalimela police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district reportedly arrested seven persons including a constable of Telangana Police for smuggling ganja on Thursday.

While the arrested constable of Telangana Police has been identified as R Sreenu Naik (26) of Kamnaguda in Rangareddy district, the others accused were identified as K Bijay Naik of Meerpet, Balu Jadav of Usmanabad in Maharashtra, R Kartik, Aluva Rajeev and N Venugopala of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

While patrolling, the Kalimela police detained them on the Ghat Road near Kamalpadar chowk last night and seized a total of 103 kg ganja from their possessions. They had procured the contraband from one Majhipaka (Kurmanur).

The police team also seized two cars, six smartphones including 3 iPhones, ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, RC etc from the possession of the accused and booked them under Sections 20(b)(ii)(C)/25/27-A/29 of NDPS Act.

All of them were forwarded to the court today, said sources adding that the accused were transporting the ganja to Andhra/Telangana.