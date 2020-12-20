7th Pay Commission: New Year gift to these employees! About 60000 rupees per month salary, allowance and these benefits

7th Pay Commission: New Year gift to these employees! About 60000 rupees per month salary, allowance and these benefits

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Energy Department has issued a notification for the recruitment of the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

Candidates who get jobs on this post will get salary, allowance, and other benefits based on the 7th Pay Commission. This is a golden opportunity for the candidates who were preparing for the job for a long time.

Online applications will start from 05 January 2021 and eligible candidates can apply till 27 January 2021. Interested candidates will be able to apply after 5 January by visiting the official website of UPPCL www.upenergy.in.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria as demanded by the department.

UPPCL important dates

Starting date for submission of online application: January 5, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: January 27, 2021

Last date for submission of offline fee: January 29, 2021

Test Date: Last week of February 2021

UPPCL AE Application Fee:

SC/ST (Domicile of UP) – Rs 700/-

UR/OBC/EWS – Rs 1000/-

Other State – Rs 1000/-

Age Limit: While applying, applicants should have a minimum age of 21 years by January 01, 2020. While the maximum age limit is up to 40 years. The CBT will be in major cities of Uttar Pradesh such as Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur Agra, and others.

UPPCL AE Salary: Eligible candidates to be appointed to the post of Assistant Engineer in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited will be given salary matrix level 7 monthly salary of Rs 59500, dearness allowance and other benefits.

Selection Process and Exam Pattern: Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of computer-based test (CBT) and personal interview. About 75% of questions will be asked from Bachelor of Engineering level, 10% of GK / Awareness, 10% of Reasoning / Aptitude and 05% of General Hindi in the examination.

In addition, each question carries a negative marking of 01 mark and 0.25 mark. Upon passing the CBT exam, applicants have to appear for a round of personal interviews. The final list will be on the official website based on the CBT and interview marks.

The interested and eligible candidates can click here to go through the official notification.