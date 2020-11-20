7th Pay Commission Latest News: Good News For Central Government Employees! Check Details

The risk allowance for central government employees has been increased. The amount of risk allowance has been increased from Rs 90 per month to Rs 900. The special thing is that in 1988 the same allowance was given from Rs 20 to a maximum of Rs 200. The risk allowance has now been increased under the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

According to the office memorandum issued by DoPT, the unskilled worker will now get a monthly risk allowance of Rs 90. The semi-skilled worker will get Rs 135, the skilled worker Rs 180, the supervisor Rs 225, the non-gazetted officer who is doing duty like preparing dynamite or nitro glycerine will get Rs 405.

The gazetted officer who is engaged in the work of preparing dynamite or nitroglycerin will get Rs 675. Apart from these, officers working in dangerous buildings will get a monthly risk allowance of Rs 900.

According to the office memorandum issued by the DoPT on 22 August 1988, the unskilled worker used to get a monthly risk allowance of Rs 20. The semi-skilled worker was paid Rs 30, the skilled worker Rs 40, the supervisor Rs 50, the non-gazetted officer who was doing duties like preparing dynamite or nitro glycerine, was given Rs 150.

The gazetted officer who was engaged in the work of preparing dynamite or nitroglycerin used to get 190 rupees. Apart from these, officers working in dangerous buildings were given a monthly risk allowance of Rs 200. The risk allowance was also revised in 2012.

Under this, a monthly risk allowance of Rs 40 was announced to unskilled workers. The semi-skilled worker was given Rs 60, the skilled worker Rs 80, the supervisor Rs 100, the non-gazetted officer who was doing duty like preparing dynamite or nitroglycerin was given Rs 180.

The gazetted officer who was engaged in the work of preparing dynamite or nitroglycerin was decided to pay Rs 300. At that time, officers working in dangerous buildings were given a monthly risk allowance of Rs 400.

