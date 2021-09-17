719 Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha on September 17

Bhubaneswar: As many as 719 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged across Odisha, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the State government on September 17.

The H&FW department, in its Twitter handle on Friday, informed that the highest recoveries have been made in Khordha district (315).

The total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 1005564.

The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:

315 from Khordha

68 from Cuttack

33 from Balasore

26 from Sundargarh

23 from Jagatsinghpur

21 from Puri

19 from Jajpur

19 from Mayurbhanj

18 from Kendrapara

13 from Bargarh

12 from Koraput

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Dhenkanal

9 from Nayagarh

8 from Keonjhar

7 from Jharsuguda

6 from Deogarh

5 from Bhadrak

4 from Anugul

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Nuapada

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bolangir

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Rayagada

74 from State Pool

It is to be noted here that the death toll in Odisha due to Covid-19 is 8122. A total of 628 Covid-19 positive cases including 96 in the 0-18 year’s age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10, 18, 298.

Out of the 628 new positives, 367 are quarantine cases while the rest 261 are local contact cases. The tally of active cases stands at 5906.