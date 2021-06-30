700 kg ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized in capital city of Odisha, 2 held

By WCE 5
700 kg Ganja seized in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday seized 700 kg of ganja in Bhubaneswar and arrested two persons in this connection. The seized consignment of ganja is said to be worth Rs 50 lakh. The ganja was concealed in between raw cashew nutshells.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of security personnel intercepted a truck full of sacks. During the search they found 700 kg of ganja hidden inside raw cashew nutshell and had been kept inside the plastic gunny bags.

As per reports, the consignment was being sent from Koraput to Haryana through Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The two persons are being interrogated by security personnel for further information regarding the illegal trade. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown till July 16, some restrictions eased 
You might also like
State

Lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur over 10 districts of Odisha,…

State

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification for several Assistant Director’s post out, check…

State

Forest Dept, Villagers give security to pregnant snake: Python eggs hatch in Khordha…

State

Odisha launches PCV Immunisation Program for infants below 5 years

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.