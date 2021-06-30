700 kg ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized in capital city of Odisha, 2 held

Bhubaneswar: The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday seized 700 kg of ganja in Bhubaneswar and arrested two persons in this connection. The seized consignment of ganja is said to be worth Rs 50 lakh. The ganja was concealed in between raw cashew nutshells.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of security personnel intercepted a truck full of sacks. During the search they found 700 kg of ganja hidden inside raw cashew nutshell and had been kept inside the plastic gunny bags.

As per reports, the consignment was being sent from Koraput to Haryana through Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The two persons are being interrogated by security personnel for further information regarding the illegal trade. Further investigation of the case is underway.