7 year old missing boy rescued in Gajapati Dist of Odisha

Paralakhemundi: A seven year old boy, who had reportedly been kidnapped two days ago, was rescued on Friday from a factory. The incident took place in Kumuti Sahi under Kashinagar Police limits in Gajapati district in Odisha.

As per reports, the kid had been kidnapped by two bike borne miscreants two days back when he was playing in front of his house in the evening. The kid is son of one Jami Manmadh.

Later, after getting information, Police had constructed four teams to search the boy. However, today the kid was rescued from a stock room of a factory in Kaithpadar area. Later he was taken to the hospital for health check-up and he is doing well.

