7 quintal Ganja worth 70 lakh seized in Odisha’s Koraput

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: In a major crackdown on ganja smuggling racket, police seized around 7 quintals of cannabis worth Rs 70 lakh from a pickup truck near Matamput in Koraput district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a pick up van near Matampur village.

The driver managed to flee from the spot. During search police seized seven quintal ganja from the vehicle and seized it.

The ganja was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Chattisgarh area

Police have launched an investigation seizing the vehicle having no registration number.

You might also like
Business

Petrol, Diesel Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

State

Pangolin smuggling racket busted, two arrested in Odisha

Business

Check Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

State

Met Dept predicts heavy rain over Odisha for next 4 days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.