Koraput: In a major crackdown on ganja smuggling racket, police seized around 7 quintals of cannabis worth Rs 70 lakh from a pickup truck near Matamput in Koraput district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a pick up van near Matampur village.

The driver managed to flee from the spot. During search police seized seven quintal ganja from the vehicle and seized it.

The ganja was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Chattisgarh area

Police have launched an investigation seizing the vehicle having no registration number.