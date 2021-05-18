7 Places In Odisha Record Temperatures Above 40 Degrees, See Details

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven places in Odisha have recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius. on Monday.

Boudh recorded the highest temperature of 41 degree Celsius.

The places in Odisha which recorded temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius are: Sonepur 40.8, Angul 40.7, Sambalpur 40.5, Sundargarh, Titlagarh and Malkangiri each at 40.0 degree Celsius.

Temperature was recorded at 39 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar, whereas in Cuttack it was 38 degrees.

The MeT department said that due to excess water vapour in the atmosphere and high day time temperatures high humidity levels shall be experienced.