6 rooms gutted in fire mishap in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Anandapur: At least six rooms of four families were gutted and assests worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at Sibanarayanpur village in Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district.

Sources says, the fire broke out at one Manicharan Sahoo house due to short-circuit and spread to other rooms of four other families. Properties worth lakhs reduced to ashes.

The villagers with much difficulty tried to douse the flames. Later, Hatadihi Fire tenders reached the spot and completely extinguished the blaze .